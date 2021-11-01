Naruto Explains How Sasuke Feels After Losing His Rinnegan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained how Sasuke Uchiha feels after losing his Rinnegan with the newest episode of the anime! The fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki might be over for now, but it’s clear that the after effects of this fight will continue to ripple throughout the remainder of the series. Not only did Naruto lose Kurama after the two of them had activated Baryon Mode to help keep up with the Otsutsuki, but Sasuke suddenly loss his Rinnegan when Momoshiki (who had awakened within Boruto’s body after the fight) caught him by surprise and stabbed it out.

While fans had seen Sasuke on the road to recovery, he was more focused on what was happening with Boruto’s body. But with the newest episode of the series finding some time to revisit Sasuke amidst its newest string of original adventures, fans finally got an idea of how Sasuke feels about losing his eye. As he explains, he was prepared enough that he doesn’t really feel anything at all. It’s all just part of being a shinobi in the line of duty and is something he wants Boruto and his daughter to understand completely.

Episode 222 of the series sees Boruto and the other Genin still preparing for the final round of the Chunin Exams that had begun with the previous episode. As each of the young ninja are getting themselves psyched up in their own ways, Sarada approaches her father for advice. Knowing she’s going into an unknown kind of battle, Sasuke reveals that the best thing she can do is prepare herself for anything that could happen. It sounds vague, but what he really means is for she and Boruto to mentally steel themselves for what could be coming ahead with the fights.

He explains that like with the fight with Isshiki, he had prepared himself for anything that could happen. Even though he lost the power of his Rinnegan eye, because he was mentally prepared for sacrifice and prepared for anything that could happen, he was able to accept such a massive change. This goes along with what he was saying before about it being good that they came away from the fight with their lives overall, and kind of shows a window into how Sasuke operates as a ninja these days.

What did you think of Sasuke losing his Rinnegan eye? Is there a way for him to make up for such a loss?