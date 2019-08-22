Boruto Welcomes Back SPOILER to Save Naruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter 37 is all about that action, as Naruto jumps into his first battle with Jigen, the mysterious leader of the Kara organization – and possible leader of the Otsutsuki Clan. The idea of seeing Nartuo and Jigen throwdown would be enough to fill an entire chapter of Naruto with edge-of-your-seat excitement, but chapter 37 takes things up a notch – several notches, to be exact.

Warning – SPOILERS for Boruto chapter 37 follow!

Naruto’s face-off with Jigen goes from 0 to 100, real quick. The mysterious villain proves to be just as formidable as Naruto’s Nine-Tails power-up. Between Jigen’s chakra-absorption power, and his mysterious jutsu, Naruto finds himself stranded in a different dimension, and in serious peril. Just when Jigen has Naruto injured and in his grip, Naruto gets a much-needed last second save from none other than Sasuke!

Last we saw Sasuke, he had infiltrated a Kara site in a different dimension using his Rinnegan, where he made several startling discoveries. First, Sasuke discovered that Kara is directly tied to the Otsutsuki Clan. Not only that, but it’s revealed that the Otsutsuki always work in pairs, and Jigen appears to be the partner of Kaguya Outsuki, possibly making him the patriarch of the entire clan! If that threat wasn’t enough, Sasuke discovers that Jigen has hiw own Ten-Tails in captivity at the site, and is using the beast as a chakra reservoir. Sasuke spied Jigen drawing a large amount of chakra, with the stated intention of attacking Hidden Leaf, and knew it was a race against time to get to Naruto. As always, “The Shadow Hokage” is right on time to help his best friend turn the tide.

Naruto and Sasuke give Jigen (and us, the readers) one hell of a fight, as both shinobi warriors are able to unleash their full might on the battlefield of the barren dimension. Between the two of them, Naruto and Sasuke discern that Jigen’s true power is the ability to shrink himself and objects like his impaling rods, so that opponents can’t track his movements and attacks. Spotting that trick allows Naruto and Sasuke to battle Jigen down, until the villain is forced to admit that he’s outmatched.

Of course, things can’t end that easily: Jigen reveals that he has one ace up his sleeve (Or in his coat, rather): a major ball of chakra gathered from the Ten-Tails!

