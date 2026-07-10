5 Best New Summer 2026 Anime, Ranked by Their Premieres

The Summer 2026 anime season has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a wave of brand-new anime releases. This season has been especially successful for new series, unlike the first two seasons of the year, which were dominated by returning anime with new installments. Additionally, this season isn’t just filled with power fantasy stories, but also offers a mix of lore-rich premises that add greater variety.

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Amid this wave of releases, some anime have already emerged as the strangest adult series, featuring some of the most distinctive premises ever, while others have become arguably the darkest anime of the year. So, let’s rank the diverse new anime of Summer 2026 based on their premieres and the freshness they bring.

5) Tomb Raider King

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Tomb Raider King was one of the most anticipated anime of Summer 2026, hailed as the perfect replacement for Solo Leveling. The anime’s premiere lived up to that reputation, successfully filling the void left by Solo Leveling in its absence. However, it doesn’t just follow the traditional tropes of Solo Leveling; it also offers one distinctive aspect of its own. The anime captures everything that made Solo Leveling compelling in its early stages, but with an older protagonist who is given a second chance by traveling back in time.

Additionally, the series reveals that its protagonist has been wronged by many different individuals throughout his life. As a result, watching him use his second chance and the power system to pursue a personal revenge mission makes the emotional attachment feel even more personal. The premiere is excellent and is already emerging as a new Solo Leveling-style anime.

4) Black Torch

Courtesy of Viz Media

Black Torch is one of the new shonen anime premiering this season, and it perfectly fits the mold of a modern shonen series. In fact, it feels even closer to Jujutsu Kaisen. It features a rowdy and distinct protagonist, much like Yuji Itadori, with exceptional physical prowess. However, it is revealed that its protagonist, Jiro, is a descendant of a ninja clan who has mastered their techniques and can also communicate with animals. His habit of caring for animals eventually leads him to rescue a cat.

However, the cat turns out to be a mononoke, a monster that preys on humans. This cat, Rago, also happens to be a legendary mononoke who eventually grants his power to Jiro, making him the target of both other mononoke and the special bureau that hunts them. Essentially, it has so far felt like Jujutsu Kaisen with a benevolent Sukuna, and it will be interesting to see how the anime develops.

3) The World Is Dancing

Image courtesy of Cypic

If there is one anime that has captivated fans with its beautiful presentation and premise, it is The World Is Dancing, adapted by Cypic. The studio, which is also handling Kagurabachi, seems to have fully understood the essence of The World Is Dancing and has brought it to life in the best way possible. The anime follows a young boy in 14th-century Japan, during a time when the traditional theater art of Noh was flourishing, as he sets out on a journey to discover its meaning.

The premise is indeed simple; however, the portrayal of the protagonist, Oniyasha, and his drive to understand what it means to dance and sing, and how they can affect a person’s life, is captured through moments that will leave anyone wide-eyed. The World Is Dancing may just be the most gorgeous anime of Summer 2026, and with each new episode, it could emerge as an even better series.

2) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Chainsmoker Cat is by far the biggest surprise anime release not just of this season or this year, but perhaps of recent years as well. The anime had already attracted attention because of its bizarre premise, featuring a cat-like protagonist addicted to smoking. While fans expected it to be strange, many were also concerned that it might promote smoking. However, the premiere surprised the fandom by portraying smoking addiction at such an extreme level that it has driven viewers to better understand just how harmful smoking really is.

It has even prompted fans to share online that smoking is harmful and that no one should ever become addicted to it. The anime achieves this by being so weird and unsettling that it’s impossible to look away, even if you want to, while Yani Neko’s dark comedy naturally draws nervous laughter. Its premiere was truly a unique experience that every anime fan should witness at least once.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia followed the format of several other anime this season by premiering with two episodes instead of one. Honestly, both episodes were necessary to fully understand its premise, and the series has already emerged as nothing short of a masterpiece and an Anime of the Year contender. Set in the 13th century during the era of the Mongol Empire, the anime is a historical seinen series. It follows a slave named Sitara, who, as a child, is taken in by a noble family, where she receives an education while serving the household.

Eight years later, the Mongols attack the city, beginning a series of tragic events for Sitara, who loses everyone close to her. She then embarks on a journey of revenge, adopting a false name and identity in the hope of bringing down the Mongol Empire from within. So far, the anime is nearly perfect in every aspect, from its animation to its premise, and it has one of the strongest anime premieres of 2026, making it a worthy Anime of the Year contender.

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