Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Reveals First Official Look at New Release As Hiatus Continues

The exciting announcement of a Solo Leveling film took the internet by storm, especially since fans waited more than a year for a sequel confirmation. The second season of the anime wrapped up the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo faced off against his most powerful opponent yet. However, while the anime film is currently the most popular project of the franchise, fans are also looking forward to the return of the spin-off manhwa, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. While the novel written by Daul is already over, the manhwa was serialized on a regular schedule until it went on an indefinite hiatus in January of this year.

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The artist, Jin, left to serve mandatory military service, which usually lasts for 18 to 21 months. Although the manhwa has yet to resume serialization, the cover illustration of the third volume has already been revealed. The visual was shared by @SoloLevelUpdate on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Solo Leveling. While the release date and further details haven’t been revealed yet, the post shares the first look at the volume cover.

What Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok About?

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

This spin-off story is set in an alternate timeline where celestial Supreme Beings create multiple universes and watch over them. They used the constant conflicts and wars happening in the realm of mortals as a source of amusement. However, things took a drastic turn when one Supreme Being was killed by their own creation. The story centers around Suho, the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein. In a world where mysterious gates and monsters appeared out of nowhere, Suho simply lives as an ordinary college student. His parents went missing before the gates started appearing three years ago.

He also dreams about defeating monsters and leveling up like a video game. His seemingly ordinary life takes a drastic turn when a sudden monster outbreak occurs on his campus, forcing him to awaken his powers through the system. Suho embarks on a quest to conquer the Shadow Dungeon and face brutal challenges to keep the world safe.

What’s Next For Solo Leveling Fans?

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Although the film has yet to confirm a release window or any details, it will continue Jinwoo’s journey as an S-Rank Hunter and introduce several new characters, including the powerful National Hunters. The story has yet to unravel several mysteries, and the film will only take the first step towards Jinwoo finding the answers to all his questions.

Additionally, while the spin-off manhwa is preparing for its third volume, it’s getting its first-ever English release with Volume 1 on July 21st, 2026. The manhwa volume is already available for pre-order on the official website of Yen Press. The same goes for the second volume, which will be out on October 20th, 2026. We can expect Volume 3 to drop sometime in 2027, although it will be the final official release before the manhwa returns from hiatus.

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