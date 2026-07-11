Crunchyroll Just Dropped a Major Update on Its New Fairy Tale Fantasy

The exciting Summer 2026 anime season is finally here, and it brings back some of the most anticipated sequels such as Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4, and more. However, while the sequel seasons have taken most of the spotlight this quarter, anime fans are just as hyped about the new series. One such series is Goodbye, Lara on Crunchyroll. Just like any other anime season, Crunchyroll is already adding dozens of upcoming series this month. It will be streaming new weekly episodes shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Goodbye, Lara is an original anime by Kinema Citrus, the studio behind My Happy Marriage and Made in Abyss.

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The anime premiered on July 5th, 2026, on the platform. However, surprisingly, it was released in both Japanese and English audio. Usually, a majority of the anime on Crunchyroll release their English dub a couple of weeks after the premiere. No doubt there are always exceptions to the rule, and it often helps the series attract more viewers from the beginning. The official website of Crunchyroll also revealed the cast and crew members for the English dub version.

Goodbye, Lara Reveals English Dub Cast Members

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Crunchyroll revealed the cast members for the characters who appeared in the first season.

Lara: Brianna Knickerbocker

Mari: Anairis Quiñones

Grace: Tiana Camacho

Lisa: Cat Protano

Laura: Tara Sands

Rowan: Brook Chalmers

Luna: Madeline Dorroh

Prince: Kieran Regan

There were also additional cast members, including Bill Milsap, Jonathon Ha, and John Patneaude, who voiced unnamed characters. Since the anime has only released the first episode so far, the list of cast members will only increase from here on out. The anime streams new episodes every Sunday at 8:00 AM PT.

What Is Goodbye, Lara About?

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

The anime tells a reimagined version of a fairy tale with striking visuals and a promising plot. The story is set in a world where a mermaid princess named Lara was raised with love by her father, the king of the sea, and her sisters. One day, Lara fell in love with a human prince who lived on land and yearned for him despite knowing it was a forbidden love.

In order to meet him, she became human thanks to the potion given to her by the mysterious witch Grace, but it came at a steep price. The witch set a condition that if Lara failed to find her true love, she would turn into foam and vanish into the sea. As her wish to find the man went unfulfilled, the potion took her life, and she vanished forever.

Two hundred years passed since then, and the mermaid princess is reborn in Lake Biwa. She embarks on yet another journey to find her true love. However, unlike last time, Lara isn’t alone and has more than enough she could ask for. The series is scheduled for 12 episodes, although it’s not confirmed if it will wrap up the story in just one season or if the studio plans to release a sequel.

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