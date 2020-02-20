Boruto’s New Chapter Is Blowing Away Fans

Boruto has gotten an unfair lot in life, but the sequel is pushing back harder than ever before today. The sequel started off on a difficult foot given its status behind Naruto. Masashi Kishimoto changed the game with his original series, and many were not sure if Boruto could love up to the hype. As of late, the anime has started to show serious promise while its manga has thrived. And thanks to a brand-new chapter, fans are sure Boruto is destined for great things.

Earlier today, Shonen Jump updated its catalog to share a new chapter of Boruto. The manga went live with chapter 57 after a long month, and readers were ready to catch up with Team 7. As you can see below, netizens were not ready for the action of the chapter, and its big cliffhangers have left many stunned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The slides below tell a story of stunned wonder, and fans aren’t taking back their praise in any way. If anything, fans are going back for a second or third reread. Boruto went live with a powerful new chapter starting with a victorious Sarada, and it passed through some major plot points before hitting a worthy cliffhanger.

From a Chidori to a last-minute rescue and promise for revenge, this chapter has it all. Boruto gets a brand-new transformation that teases his connection to Momoshiki. Even Kawaki and Mitsuki get time to shine while Kashin Koji reappears to challenge Jigen. Kara is looking more terrifying than ever before, and this high-stakes chapter proves Boruto is ready to assume a story worthy of Naruto‘s legacy. It is only fair for Boruto to get such an adventure, and that is to say nothing of the fans who’ve been loyal to the Hidden Leaf for all these years.

What did you think of this brand-new chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Truuuue

When people want to trash Boruto series. pic.twitter.com/bNWFR64qCg — Borusara and Todomomo (Mimi) ❤ ~ Senior 2020 (@Bosaklov) February 20, 2020

Compare and Contrast

Naruto, age 12: only knows how to use shadow clone jutsu, an admitedly advanced technique but still not something that makes him superior to his peers and superiors



Boruto, age 12: *creative mode* pic.twitter.com/s8JsPtlkRk — Scarlet Thorfinn Avi (@TheStrugglerBro) February 19, 2020

Hmmm

Not to hate on momoshiki, because he turned this chapter into a godly chapter, but what is his issue with Naruto?!😂😂



Boruto Ch.7 = Steal Chakra

Boruto Ch.43 = Steal Chakra pic.twitter.com/bhtW85vKSi — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 20, 2020

Fight…?!

When You realise Boruto actually had markings before Ichigo, Boruto was realised in May 2016 while Ichigos Transformation was June 2016 😂 pic.twitter.com/8PpGXBM3HZ — Yoshioka Seijūrō (READING KINGDOM) (@Samurai_Takezo) February 20, 2020

SEQUEL GOAT

FAM what is THIS CHAPTER?? Absolutely mind blowing, this is some next level stuff, WOW 🔥🔥🔥 BORUTO GREATNESS 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/mHiwzXs5TP — Mikey (@Gutsy_Fool) February 20, 2020

A++

omg love the chap i loved it how well ikemoto drawn boruto in this chapter boruto was so cooool. ikemoto’s art is so improved 🔥🔥🔥 omg the foreshadowing😱”he will lose everything” and boruto saving sarada i’m soft😭. borusara💯 pic.twitter.com/QaeNdD7U3Q — sahil || borugoat || (@ReadyBoy444) February 20, 2020

Well, Go Off

The Actual Best