‘Boruto’ Teases Its First “Lightsaber” Battle

Fans of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime are excited to see the new Team 7 take on their first couple of Genin missions, but fans of the manga series have seen them go even further than this as it gears toward a technological showdown.

The manga series, like the anime, follows its own story and a major running threat underneath the last few chapters have been the increasingly dangerous technology developments. But this also leads to cool things, like the Naruto series’ first lightsaber battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First shown off in Chapter 18 of the manga series, one of Katasuke’s technological inventions was revealed to be a chakra powered lightsaber. Seeing Boruto wield the weapon in that chapter had fans hoping he’d use it soon, and the time is definitely on the horizon.

At the end of Chapter 20, after the exchange with a now fully automated Ao left the new Team 7 battered and brusied, Boruto vowed to take on Ao himself. Grabbing one of Katasuke’s gauntlets, along with the cede lightsaber, Boruto is ready for the upcoming battle.

This moment is also a great moment of growth for Boruto, who once decried at the use of technology (and especially after using this technology to cheat in the Chunnin Exams), gives Katasuke a pretty rousing speech.

Katasuke was planning to sacrifice himself to let the others escape because he feels at fault for letting himself be mind controlled and have his ninja tech used against them. But Boruto rebuffs this by saying that Katasuke’s intention to create ninja tech to help is still a good thing, and that its misuse (as he’s learned) will learn the world to misunderstand the new technology much like he did in the past.

Vowing to teach Ao a lesson, Boruto gears up for a big battle coming soon.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.