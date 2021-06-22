Naruto Animator Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Boruto's Big Fight

✖

A fight that fans of the Hidden Leaf Village have been waiting to see animated has finally arrived within Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' television series, showing how Naruto and Sasuke can fare against the insane strength of the head of the Kara Organization, Jigen. Luckily for fans, one of the animators on what might be one of the biggest battles that the ninjas of Konoha have had to date went into detail regarding his contribution to the battle by walking viewers through the animation process he used to bring the fight to life.

The "Vessel Arc" of the series hasn't just introduced us to Kawaki, the latest ninja to join the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village, but numerous other members of the Kara Organization, including the insanely powerful leader of the pack. Jigen is so strong in fact that he appears in Konoha itself and begins dismantling anyone who gets in his way, as he seeks to bring Kawaki back to the fold, allowing the Vessel to integrate within the Hidden Leaf for a deceptive reason. Attempting to see which of the members of Kara are loyal by venturing forth to bring back Kawaki, Jigen decides that enough is enough and makes his presence known in a big way.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations artist, Henry Thurlow, broke down the artistic process that he took in terms of animating the most powerful forms to both Naruto and Sasuke, with the two ninjas of Konoha unleashing their ultimate attacks to little avail against the head of Kara:

Rough animation I drew for Boruto episode 204. This is the first round I drew before doing corrections and clean-ups. (So you may see some differences from the final version here) Enjoy!

担当したボルト204話のカットです。これは最初に描いた（修正前）LOです。宜しくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/xYvv7Ud08y — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) June 21, 2021

Jigen proved in this latest episode just how powerful he is, managing to easily take on both Naruto and Sasuke, proving that Konoha is in far more trouble than they had originally thought.

What did you think of the animation in this latest episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.