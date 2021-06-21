Naruto Uncovers Jigen's Plans for Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations uncovered Jigen's surprising plans for Boruto Uzumaki with the newest episode of the series! The newest episode of the series finally brought the leader of Kara to blows with Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, and with it revealed just how much stronger Jigen is compared to the two of them. Making matters worse was the extra abilities he was gaining through the power of his Karma seal powers. With their fight coming to an end with the episode, Jigen also revealed that he's got his eyes set on both Kawaki and Boruto.

Jigen might have come to the Uzumaki household in the hopes of taking back Kawaki before Naruto and Sasuke ended up following him to a new pocket dimension, but as the fight against him starting winding down and Jigen was readying to take them both out, the Kara villain revealed that he's actually got an eye on Boruto as well thanks to the Karma mark that he's developed as well. So now he's also been marked as a major target.

Episode 204 of the series ends the fight in Jigen's favor, and he reveals that rather than use his chakra to kill off Naruto he instead will be sealing him away in a coffin to deal with him later. Naruto tries to prod Jigen for information as to why he's going through all of that trouble rather than kill him immediately, and Jigen explains that not only will killing Naruto be more difficult thanks to his Tailed-Beast but he's not really aiming to kill the Hokage anyway.

He instead explains that Boruto is much more interesting to him. Sad that he couldn't meet Boruto when he broke into the Uzumaki household, he taunts Naruto with the fact that he's wondering whether or not the Karma mark on him is "maturing nicely." So while Kawaki had been the prime target, Boruto himself is now in Jigen and Kara's crosshairs due to his own Karma seal. So while Kawaki had been the main point of interest up until now, Boruto has also unwillingly become a major target due to his own mysterious power.

Given that it was implanted by Momoshiki, and there were already strange connections to the Otsutsuki, it just raises further questions about what Karma ultimately is and why it's so important to Jigen that he find these two users.