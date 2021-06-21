Naruto: New Boruto Titles Tease a Life-or-Death Battle

✖

Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha are back on the battlefield, and this fight might be their biggest yet. If you are keeping up with the heroes, you will know the Hidden Leaf is under threat, and they are the only two keeping Jigen out for now. And thanks to some new episode titles, Naruto fans have an idea of what is coming next for this big arc.

If you are caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you will know what is going on. Naruto and Sasuke just fought Jigen in an alternate universe only for the two heroes to get creamed. Sasuke forced himself back home to get treatment while Naruto was seemingly sealed away for who knows how long. And now, a ton of episode titles are here to break down the remainder of this arc.

Upcoming Boruto Episodes Titles: —> Episode 205: Proof Episode 206: The New Team 7 Episode 207: Regeneration Episode 208: The Manifestation of Momoshiki Episode 209: Amado Episode 210: TBA pic.twitter.com/4EKbPp3ZFN — Anime News and Facts (@ANAFlinks) June 20, 2021

Episode 205 will wrap up June's new episodes of Boruto with "Proof" before July comes in with episode 206. The episode will b called "The New Team 7" while episode 207 is called "Regeneration" and episode 208 goes with the name "The Manifestation of Momoshiki" which sounds ominous.

As for the final title, episode 209 will be called "Amado". You can already see why this title has some Naruto fans worried as the Kara scientist defected to the Hidden Leaf. There is little to no trust backing Amado these days, so fans are worried the scientist might turn on the Hidden Leaf. And if that is the case, it will fall to those heroes at home to take him down.

These episodes will get fans through July and into August, so Boruto is going to be busy until then. And if you are in the know, then Boruto's manga is also on your radar. The series drops chapters monthly with the most recent having gone live this week.

What do you think of these next episode titles? Are you hyped for this new Boruto arc?