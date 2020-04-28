Boruto Promo Teases Anime's Post-Delay Plans

✖

A slew of anime have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is already teasing fans bout its post-delay plans. The anime is not strutting out with new episodes at the moment, but it will return to the small screen once guidelines in Tokyo for social distancing are relaxed. And when the sequel series reunites with fans, a new promo promises Boruto will explore Mitsuki and the ninja's mysterious new friend.

It wasn't long ago that a promo went live for the next episode of Boruto. The clip confirms the next episode of the anime is titled "Mitsuki's Rainy Day", and the whole entry seems rather bleak. Its story will apparently follow Mitsuki as the boy finds a strange man knocked out cold in the rain, so he recruits Boruto to help him rescue the man. But after becoming friends, Boruto says there's a good chance Team 7 was never meant to meet this man.

The promo, which can be seen below, seconds this dark story with an equally somber aesthetic. The rain that takes over the Hidden Leaf is overbearing at best, and Mitsuki seems so hopeful to have found a friend in this man he rescued. Boruto doesn't seem to imply this relationship ends well for Team 7 but this will be a nice story to greet fans with after a long break.

BORUTO EPISODE #155 PREVIEW (SUB)!! NO AIR DATE HAS BEEN GIVEN?! Episode Title: “Mitsuki’s Rainy Day” pic.twitter.com/kYteWcSn0V — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) April 26, 2020

Currently, there is no word on when Boruto will be coming back to TV. The official website for the anime simply asks fans to stay tuned for the broadcast, so that could be anytime this year. Right now, reports suggest the state of emergency enacted in Japan could last beyond the first week of May, so Studio Pierrot might have to get creative when it comes to animation. With this series and Black Clover on hiatus amidst the pandemic, you know the company is missing out on some serious ratings.

