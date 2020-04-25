Naruto Fans Are Hyped For The Anime Arrival of Jigen
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting a lot of groundswell as the first anime designs for the Kara Organization, and their leader Jigen, has fans pumped to see the villainous organization that have become such a focal point of the franchise arrive in the television series. While the anime design for Jigen himself has been received with mixed reviews by audiences, that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their excitement for his arrival to the series all the same and hyping up the big stories that the head of the rogue ninja collective has been a part of within the manga!
Jigen himself is a complicated character, albeit a powerful one, who is able to not only stand toe to toe with the likes of powerful Konoha ninjas such as Sasuke and Naruto, but even managed to defeat them both at the same time thanks to his inner power and the benefits granted to him for being a vessel for the Otsutsuki. With Karma flowing throughout his body, Jigen is easily the biggest threat to the ninja world in the current season and it will be interesting to see him make his first appearance in the anime in the coming months!
The Greatest Thing To Happen In Naruto Since Naruto
This man will be the greatest thing to happen in naruto since naruto. Let me example. Boruto both anime and manga was getting shitted on by a lot of people. But since this man has showed up. The haters, OG naruto fans and new fans are coming to see this guy, he’s hyping the story pic.twitter.com/1zCe7oHY82— Issun_Ōtsutsuki (@PrinceVegeta126) April 25, 2020
Looking Good
Jigen design for the anime version look like exactly like in the manga. He looks good! People should stop complaining about everything... pic.twitter.com/wLUxV0IRjM— ✨ (@__pink_boru_) April 21, 2020
So Much More Epic
Kashin Koji has been my favorite character since the beginning and Jigen has definitely become a boss..
Seeing this entire sequence animated will be something to behold...
If Kara is this badass in the manga, the anime will make them 1000x more epic 🔥🔥🔥 #Boruto pic.twitter.com/NAxuXk34AB— Saoud (@SaoudSays) April 20, 2020
Bringing That Fire
Jigen looking fire in the anime version as well, i really don't get people's complaints sometimes https://t.co/QsR5ihBo6F— Mikey (@Gutsy_Fool) April 21, 2020
O.M.G.
OMG Jigen's anime design!! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/FUuqLACBOd— Jackson (@Boruto4life) April 18, 2020
Things Are Looking Up
Anime is trash rn but I promise you it gets better (JIGEN)👀 pic.twitter.com/2UjtOvn88W— ゾロ(Roronoa)🀄️ (@Roronoa0_0) April 22, 2020
Absolute Madness
One of the most sickest animations I've have ever seen.Imagine this animation in naruto and sasuke vs jigen in the boruto anime.Absolute madness. https://t.co/90jptvzu6B— Anime Dickrider (@AnimeDickrider) April 24, 2020
Shawshank Redemption
these boruto leaks go crazy, leaks for the new chapter, the new anime arc poster, an interview, boruto vol 11 cover and jigen’s VA ... pic.twitter.com/U3QGj82Vf0— ✰ (@wundzi) April 18, 2020
Jigen Means Kiwaki
anyways, Jigen being in Boruto anime means Kawaki will be there too WHICH MEANS I HAVE 50+ EPS TO WATCH so if I disappear, I probably died— 🧁 (@fatedtobadend) April 20, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.