Naruto Fans Are Hyped For The Anime Arrival of Jigen

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting a lot of groundswell as the first anime designs for the Kara Organization, and their leader Jigen, has fans pumped to see the villainous organization that have become such a focal point of the franchise arrive in the television series. While the anime design for Jigen himself has been received with mixed reviews by audiences, that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their excitement for his arrival to the series all the same and hyping up the big stories that the head of the rogue ninja collective has been a part of within the manga!

Jigen himself is a complicated character, albeit a powerful one, who is able to not only stand toe to toe with the likes of powerful Konoha ninjas such as Sasuke and Naruto, but even managed to defeat them both at the same time thanks to his inner power and the benefits granted to him for being a vessel for the Otsutsuki. With Karma flowing throughout his body, Jigen is easily the biggest threat to the ninja world in the current season and it will be interesting to see him make his first appearance in the anime in the coming months!