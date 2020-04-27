Naruto Confirms Fan-Theory About Jigen in Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been busy setting up Jigen as an apocalyptic threat, and the manga just did so after it confirmed a fan-theory about his identity. The situation unfolded in the manga's latest chapter when Naruto began his interrogation of Amado after the latter defected Kara. It was there the villain confirmed a fact about Jigen which many have suspected all along but were waiting to get confirmation on.

With Amado cooperating with the interrogation, the ninja tells Naruto and his council that Jigen is a an Otsutsuki but it is more than that. The creepy head of Kara was once a regular person, but he has turned into an Otsutsuki after receiving Kara some years ago.

"You may already know this, but Jigen is an Otsutsuki. Or rather he became an Otsutsuki. He originally was an ordinary human like us," Amado tells the Hidden Leaf leaders.

It turns out Jigen started off much like Kawaki or even Boruto. The boy was gifted with a Karma mark by an Otsutsuki near the end of their life. Much like what Momoshiki did to Boruto, the same happened to Jigen and his patron. Now, Jigen has bestowed his power to all sorts of people like Kawaki, and the boy is meant to become the new vessel for Jigen's patron.

In the past, Boruto has hinted at Jigen's identity after the villain fought with Naruto and Sasuke. The baddie did quite the number on the Hidden Leaf heroes, but he did not get out easily. After leaving the battlefield, Jigen was taken over briefly from a darker inner voice who cursed this mortal body of his. This made fans wonder if the baddie simply played host to an Otsutsuki as if the ninja were a chakra monster, but it turns out the patron has already taken over Jigen entirely.

