New Boruto Arc Will Welcome Two One Piece and Fairy Tail Actors

Boruto has been gone for some months now due to an ongoing hiatus, but the show has plans to return soon. It was announced recently that the sequel to Naruto will return in early July, and it will not take long before a major arc comes into play. And as it turns out, some anime legends will take part in the Kara arc whom shonen fans should recognize.

The news came from Weekly Shonen Jump's latest issue. An announcement confirmed Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return to TV on July 5 after being on hiatus for over two months. After few weeks after making its comeback, the anime will adapt the first Kara arc from the manga, and it will rope in two actors from One Piece and Fairy Tail for the gig.

First, the voice actor of Brook from One Piece will join Boruto to play a man known as Victor. The new character is said to be a member of Kara who fans met in the manga briefly some time ago. Cho, the man voicing Victor, has an established resume in the anime industry but is best known for his work on One Piece.

(Photo: Pierrot)

As for the second man, the newbie known as Deepa will be voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara. The voice actor is best known for playing Natsu Dragneel in Fairy Tail. This character is a completely original one to the anime, so manga fans are interested to see how Deepa impacts the Kara arc.

For now, fans will have to wait a bit longer before this arc comes to life. We are still more than a week out from the anime's return, but Boruto promises to get into some juicy stories before long. And we are holding the anime to it!

Are you excited to see these characters make their Boruto debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

