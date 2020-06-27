Boruto Cosplay Brings Out Momoshiki's Terrifying Power

✖

Momoshiki Otsutsuki was the first prominent enemy in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and now the terrifying villain has come to life through cosplay! Although the Otsutsuki Clan concept was not introduced until late in the game in Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto series, the villainous family has been one of the main anchors of Boruto's story as a whole. Although the emotional core of the plot is the relationship between Boruto Uzumaki and his father, Momoshiki Otsutsuki eventually plays a crucial role in bringing the father and son closer together through combat.

In fact, the fight against Momoshiki was one of our first windows into Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as a whole as the Chunin Exam arc remains one of the best in the entire series. But even with that big debut, the anime and manga versions of that same story somehow developed an even more frightening version of the Otsutsuki.

This final version of Momoshiki's true form is one that went down in many anime fans' memory thanks to how well the fight between the Otsutsuki, Naruto, Sasuke, the Kage, and Boruto was translated. Now all those terrifying memories have come flooding back through artist @wegenaer (who you can find more work from on Instagram and more social media pages here)'s cosplay as they have tapped into Momoshiki's ultimate and horrible form. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trash (@wegenaer) on Jun 13, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

Unfortunately, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has yet to top this fight in terms of scale and story. It's been over 100 episodes as of this writing since the Momoshiki fight, but the series has yet to meet this fight. There is a chance it will all change soon now that the anime will be taking on some of the cooler moments from the original manga with the Kara Actuation arc kicking into action next month when the anime returns from its pandemic hiatus.

What did you think seeing the fight against Momoshiki play out in the Boruto TV anime? How does it compare to the version of the fight we saw in Boruto: Naruto the Movie? Which is your favorite version of Momoshiki's powered up form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

