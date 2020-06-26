Naruto Fans Can't Wait to See Boruto's Anime Again

After going on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic back in May, Naruto fans are excited to finally see the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime again after all this time. When the state of emergency lifted in Japan towards the end of last month, fans were wondering whether or not this meant that many of the anime projects that had been delayed for the past couple of months would resume production. Thankfully as we have seen over the past couple of weeks, this seems to be the case as a number of anime are returning to TV screens.

One of the major anime returns is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and fans are excited to finally see the anime's new episodes in just a couple of weeks' time. Not only that, but fans are doubly as excited to see the anime dive into the events of the original Kara Actuation arc -- which will finally bring the fan favorite villain group from the manga to the adaptation.

