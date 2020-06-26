Naruto Fans Can't Wait to See Boruto's Anime Again
After going on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic back in May, Naruto fans are excited to finally see the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime again after all this time. When the state of emergency lifted in Japan towards the end of last month, fans were wondering whether or not this meant that many of the anime projects that had been delayed for the past couple of months would resume production. Thankfully as we have seen over the past couple of weeks, this seems to be the case as a number of anime are returning to TV screens.
One of the major anime returns is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and fans are excited to finally see the anime's new episodes in just a couple of weeks' time. Not only that, but fans are doubly as excited to see the anime dive into the events of the original Kara Actuation arc -- which will finally bring the fan favorite villain group from the manga to the adaptation.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto's July return, and tell us your thoughts! Are you excited for the anime to come back and eventually premiere a Kara focused arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's Been 84 Years...
So the Boruto anime's coming back on july 5th?— MomoMango (@TheRealJMango) June 24, 2020
Finally. It's been far too long. pic.twitter.com/b5PLEIa6pj
"Can't Wait"
Can't wait for Boruto anime return on July 5! 😁 pic.twitter.com/dXv6NGZOrM— NDC (@ndcYT) June 24, 2020
Let's Cross Our Fingers!
Hopefully the Boruto anime will do a good job animating the Kara arc and doesn't add unnecessary Anime-only content pic.twitter.com/S1df3g3TIG— Shadow (@Shadow04618351) June 25, 2020
Will the Extra Time Actually Make a Difference?
The last 2 boruto manga arcs have been adapted brilliantly and now that Pierrot has had an extra month and a half my expectations for the kara actuation arc have risen. pic.twitter.com/jG11BozBWX— MomoMango (@TheRealJMango) June 25, 2020
A Winning Formula?
Jigen and Kara 🤝 2020
Boruto Anime 🏆— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 26, 2020
"Wait on it..."
So if everything stays on schedule we’ll get Boruto EP 157 (Kara Arc) and then Boruto CH 48 the next day.
we finna eat... wait on it. pic.twitter.com/HwAJIV6cyw— Jon K (@DonJonPablo) June 25, 2020
We're in Boruto Season Now!
Boruto anime is coming back we get a new hype chapter on the 20th of july and the kara arc on the 19th of july! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BORUTO SZN pic.twitter.com/mHsY2lkPkR— 🔥 Jake Kusakabe 🔥BORUTO ANIME RETURNS HYPE 🍃 (@jacobhuston14) June 24, 2020
Boruto's Looking so Cool!
Good Morning 🌞✌🏼— ❄ TomrutoSon Namikaze ❄ Art (@TomrutoSon) June 25, 2020
Here is Color Boruto Version
Anime Boruto will come back 5 July 🔥#BORUTO #NARUTO #BorutoNarutonextgenerations pic.twitter.com/Oa1Ev6FvNt
