Boruto Debuts First Kara Members' Anime Designs

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will officially be bringing the members of the villainous group Kara from the original manga, and the series has shared a look at how two of the members will look in the anime! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will officially be making its return following its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus next month, and after a couple of original stories, the next huge arc of the series will be bringing in the mysterious Kara. But it's going to be a bit different from the version of Kara we have gotten used to in the manga.

Boruto will be kicking off the Kara Actuation arc that will not only bring in an entirely new member to the group, but will also hopefully give us a better understanding of the members we have yet to see much of in the original version of the events. To give an idea of how Victor and new member to the group Deepa will look in the anime, the official Twitter account behind the series shared their full character designs. Check them out:

Not only did we get this close look at Victor and new member Deepa, it was also confirmed that Cho will be providing the voice of Victor and Tetsuya Kakihara will be playing Deepa. They'll be joining the previously confirmed Kenjiro Tsuda as Jigen. The rest of the characters have yet to be shown off and cast, but the members of the group are coming together!

