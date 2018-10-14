New ‘Boruto’ Opening Activates A Major Technique

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of a Mitsuki focused arc, and the most recent episode of the series debuted a brand new opening and ending theme that fans have not been able to stop thinking about.

As for why fans have been so glued to the new opening? Because it teases a full activation of Boruto’s Jogan eye in a heated battle.

The new opening teases some major possible developments for the future, but what really caught fans’ attention with the first few seconds. Boruto is seen frozen stiff and in the clutches of a huge ice beast, and is almost completely defeated before he looks inside himself and remembers his loving family (with a dynamic with his father that’s been shifted since the Chunin Exams).

In this moment, Boruto finds a new level of power and fans quickly see that his Jogan eye has been fully activated. After that, Boruto explodes with chakra and breaks free of the ice beats before beginning a major fight against it. Boruto’s mysterious dojutsu has been one of the more tantalizing mysteries of the series so far, and the fact that it’s being teased that Boruto will activate more of that power soon is an exciting prospect.

There are still many questions about the ability that fans still want to see solved as it may even share a connection with the Otsutsuki Clan. As Boruto becomes more and more involved with gods and stronger beings, a full reveal of its mysteries could be on the way soon too. Or at least more of an explanation as to what it does.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.