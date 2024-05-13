Gundam Goes Viral Thanks to One Fan's Wedding Suit

Mobile Suit: Gundam remains the one mech franchise to beat within the anime medium. Aside from continuing to release new anime projects, the long-running series has also created real-life cafes, merchandise, and even walking statues that recreate the mech suits in the real world. Now, Gundam has gone viral once again as one wedding guest has taken the opportunity to show off their love of the series in a way that even the most ardent fans wouldn't have dared to attempt.

Mobile Suit: Gundam first hit the small screen in 1979 but has continued thanks to the franchise's ability to tell stories across alternate realities and timelines. While each Gundam series and/or movie has the mech suits in common, the franchise would take the opportunity to weave drastically different stories across its anime adaptations. The series initially started with the battle between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon that saw its main hero and villain, Amuro and Char, taking to their mech suits and introducing a new kind of anime to the world. Most recently, The Witch From Mercury presented a story that was made to bring in young viewers watch in droves. While the latest anime didn't end with a wedding, one fan took matters into their own hands.

Get In The Wedding Robot

One Gundam fan took the chance to share his love of the anime franchise, arriving at a wedding reception wearing a cosplay outfit that brought the first Gundam suit to life. Here's what the anime enthusiast had to say, "I was asked to wear a suit to the wedding reception, so I came in a mobile suit."

Hot on the heels of The Witch From Mercury, Netflix is planning to release a new anime series that Gundam fans back to the original universe that started it all. Gundam: Requirem For Vengeance will use CG animation to revisit the original universe and is set to arrive on the streaming service later this year. Here's how the platform describes the series, "In the year 0079, the Principality of Zeon rebels against the Earth Federation, sparking a war. After 11 months, the Federation seizes a Zeon base in Eastern Europe as a mixed battalion moves to reclaim it."

Which anime franchise do you think works best in a wedding ceremony? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Gundam world and anime weddings.