Demon Slayer Is So, So Back

The Demon Slayer Corps has returned and this time around, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu will be facing serious challenges not from demonic forces, but rather, from the strongest members of the Corps, the Hashira. To prepare for taking the fight directly to the demon lord Muzan, the young members of the monster-hunting organization are going to need to take things up a notch. Demon Slayer Season 4 sets the stage in the aftermath of the Swordsmith Village Arc and fans are once again falling in love with Tanjiro's quest.

If you need a refresher on what happened in season three, Tanjiro ventured to the Swordsmith Village Arc to fix his battered sword, meeting those responsible for supplying the Demon Slayer Corps with their weaponry. Unfortunately, the anime protagonist wasn't able to have a relaxing visit as two of Muzan's strongest lieutenants arrived to attempt to destroy the Swordsmith Village. Luckily, Tanjiro did get some serious backup from both the Love and Mist Hashiras, managing to take down the two demonic entities. As a result of the season three finale, Nezuko was revealed to survive in the sunlight, saving her life, but putting her in the crosshairs of Muzan in the process.

The Demon Slayer Corps Returns

The premiere episode was an extra-long entry in the anime adaptation titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji" and here's how Crunchyroll describes the season opener, "In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

