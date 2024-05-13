Demon Slayer Is So, So Back
The Demon Slayer Corps has returned and fans are digging the start of the Hashira Training Arc.
The Demon Slayer Corps has returned and this time around, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu will be facing serious challenges not from demonic forces, but rather, from the strongest members of the Corps, the Hashira. To prepare for taking the fight directly to the demon lord Muzan, the young members of the monster-hunting organization are going to need to take things up a notch. Demon Slayer Season 4 sets the stage in the aftermath of the Swordsmith Village Arc and fans are once again falling in love with Tanjiro's quest.
If you need a refresher on what happened in season three, Tanjiro ventured to the Swordsmith Village Arc to fix his battered sword, meeting those responsible for supplying the Demon Slayer Corps with their weaponry. Unfortunately, the anime protagonist wasn't able to have a relaxing visit as two of Muzan's strongest lieutenants arrived to attempt to destroy the Swordsmith Village. Luckily, Tanjiro did get some serious backup from both the Love and Mist Hashiras, managing to take down the two demonic entities. As a result of the season three finale, Nezuko was revealed to survive in the sunlight, saving her life, but putting her in the crosshairs of Muzan in the process.
The Demon Slayer Corps Returns
The premiere episode was an extra-long entry in the anime adaptation titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji" and here's how Crunchyroll describes the season opener, "In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."
Want to learn more about what is to come for the Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Tanjiro and his demon slaying buddies and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Demon Slayer.
Consistent Action
Demon slayer season 4 episode 1 ✅
Probably the most consistent non-action demon slayer episode we have got
Loved this
10/10 pic.twitter.com/MsqeAVTPON— Dark (@DarkSoul1929927) May 13, 2024
Action good, Comedy Bad?
Demon slayer season 4 episode 1✅
I honestly enjoyed the episode quite a bit, first 5 minutes were incredible. Also they did a great job with the anime only moments. However the comedy was extremely cringe at times and hard to watch in some scenes.
Overall rating- 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/jZkvpSvnnJ— Nooty (@Nootymcnoot) May 12, 2024
Time to Pick Your Favorite Hashira
DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 FINALLY OUT I CAN FINALLY SAY SANAMI IS MY FAV HASHIRA IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/vM8K8mKAnI— higurumas official wife 🥡/🇵🇸 (@twistedcursegs) May 12, 2024
Amazing From Top To Bottom
REVIEW FOR DEMON SLAYER (KIMETSU NO YABA) SEASON 4 EPISODE 1— YUPIHATEYOU (@PiyushR5148242) May 13, 2024
Rating : 9.7/10
Overall: Amazing opening episode for a rather smaller arc, one of the best beginning for an arc i have seen this year. Amazing ost’s, animation, details, art style, the visuals of the episode were top. pic.twitter.com/8DyzbeSjjr
Top Tier Animation
Not a big fan of Demon Slayer story but It got top tier animation, It’s time for season 4 pic.twitter.com/EHj64ZGWGO— Shanks.moca ⛩️ (@0xRedHaired) May 12, 2024
Heck of a Start
Just finished watching Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 for the second time! (First time was at the theater) An AMAZING start to the season, Sanemi and Obanai were badasses and the humor is the same as ever that we all love from Kimetsu! Can't wait for next week! pic.twitter.com/W8l9ZJNExz— Edgar エドガー (@EdgarChikara) May 12, 2024
Demon Slayer Don't Miss
I just finished season 4, episode 1 of Demon Slayer. It was pretty good for the start of the new season, and I can't wait for the next episode. pic.twitter.com/1yJPVYdaG5— 🐺 ShadowWolfWA 🐺 (@ShadowWolfWA) May 13, 2024
Buckle Up
Demon slayer season 4 gonna be crazy, I’m just as excited as you are 😮💨👀 pic.twitter.com/JpRndEvNh3— The Slayer Wrld (@TheSlayerWrld) May 12, 2024