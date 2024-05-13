Warner Bros Announces First Looks For Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim and Creature Commandos

Warner Bros Animation has some big projects in the works, with quite a few focusing on some fo the biggest universes that the studio has to offer. Lord of the Rings isn't just making a comeback thanks to a new live-action movie focusing on the hunt for Gollum, but with an animated film dropping this year that will focus on the Rohirrim. The studio is also working on expanding James Gunn's DC universe with Creature Commandos, a gathering of the superhero universe's supernatural entities. Now, WB has announced the first looks for each along with other projects.

The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim is set to arrive in theaters on December 13th this year, but Warner Bros has yet to release any promotional material for the animated film when it comes to trailers or official images of the animation itself. Set around one hundred and eighty years prior to the original trilogy, the movie follows the creation of Helms Deep and is sure to plant seeds for what is to take place in the now legendary Lord of the Rings series. On the flip side, Creature Commandos will act as one of the opening salvo projects to James Gunn's DC Universe, with characters from this supernatural superhero squad appearing in live-action projects.

Warner Bros' Animation First Looks

Thanks to a new press release straight from the studio, Warner Bros has revealed that it will share some major first looks at this year's Annecy International Film Festival. Taking place from June 9th to the 15th next month, the festival routinely highlights some of the biggest current and upcoming animation projects around the world. Not only will Annecy have first looks at The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim and Creature Commandos, but will highlight The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, The Amazing World of Gumball, and more.

Alongside Warner Bros, Annecy will also premiere the highly anticipated anime film, Look Back, and is planning to highlight Netflix's Arcane Season 2 to sweeten the deal. Annecy remains one of the premiere film festivals focusing on animation so stick with ComicBook for all the latest when it comes to the film festival taking place in France.

