My Hero Academia Teases Manga's Final Climax Is Coming Very Soon

My Hero Academia's creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't been shy about the fact that the end is nigh for UA Academy's Class 1-A. The recent chapters of the shonen manga have set the stage for the final beats of this climax, but the series has officially hinted at just how much time might be remaining. With My Hero Academia's seventh season fully in swing, the manga might be the talk of the town despite Deku and company's animated adventures.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia's final battle is one that certainly earns it the reputation of being the biggest of the shonen series to date. Anime fans will see certain beats of this fight in season seven, but since this current anime season isn't confirmed to be its last, it means that season eight will most likely not just cover the entirety of the last battle but will be the anime's last. On top of All For One and One For All fighting for their future, each hero and every villain still alive gets their own chance to since as Kohei Horikoshi clearly has been looking to wrap up all the loose ends of the franchise before bidding a fond farewell to the series.

My Hero Academia's End is Nigh

In a new social media post, My Hero Academia's official account stated the following when it comes to the series finale and how much time is left before we see it, "The final battle is reaching its climax! By all means, by all means!! Check out the magazine and see Deku and his friends' battle."

The latest episode of My Hero Academia's anime proves that no one is safe as the fight for Hero Society continues. Star And Stripe, America's number one super hero, died in her fight against Shigaraki, which took fans by surprise to say the least. While Kathleen Bate was able to buy Class 1-A and Japan's heroes some time, they still have some major challenges ahead if they're hoping to create a world where everyone can smill free of fear and heartache.

