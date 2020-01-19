Boruto Releases First Promo for Mujina Bandits Arc

It has taken a long time to get here, but Boruto is about to get its act together. The anime has spent over 100 episodes fleshing out its characters, but fans have noted how the show’s story has suffered as such. Now, the anime is set to adapt its first manga arc, and fans can get their first look at the Mujina Bandits story now.

This weekend, fans were greeted by a new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It was there fans got a teaser about the upcoming arc, and the promo teased a bit of footage.

As you can see down below, the video shows Boruto waking up in a cell wearing prison garb. The orange outfit will give fans some serious nostalgia as a younger Naruto would surely want to wear it. Boruto is enduring it for a mission, and the job is an important one.

It seems Boruto has been sent to the Hozuki Prison where a member of the Mujina Bandits has been incarcerated. The Hidden Leaf is nervous the gang will try to kill the prisoner before they can get intel from them, so Boruto is sent with his friend to protect the target.

For manga readers, this first episode will bring out plenty of excitement. This marks the entry point for the Mujina Bandits arc, and the story is an engaging one. Not only will Boruto get to meet a new villain of sadistic proportions, but it will reveal new info about his mysterious curse mark that’s been plaguing him ever since Momoshiki showed up.

