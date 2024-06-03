Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle Posts Official Clip: Watch

Haikyu!! is now working its way through theaters with a new movie, and Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has shared the first official clip from its theatrical debut! Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle picked up from where the TV anime series left off at the end of its fourth season, and drops fans right into the Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma high schools. It was the long awaited match between these two rivals that fans of Haruichi Furudate's original manga have been waiting to see, and the first half of the anime's planned grand finale bringing the franchise to its close.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is now working its way through theaters in North America following its initial release in Japan earlier this year, and fans are flocking to the new film to see how the anime kicks off the beginning of the end. With the new movie now in theaters, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has dropped a special sneak peek clip for the film showcasing how both Shoto Hinata and Kenma Kozume are getting ready for their very intense nationals match. Check out the special clip below as shared by Crunchyroll.

Sleepy Kenma wrecking heartstrings all around the world 😭 See HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle in theaters now! pic.twitter.com/0OIDqmG6Fl — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 1, 2024

What Is Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle?

Written and directed by Susumu Mitsunaka for Production I.G., Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is now available in theaters in the United States and Canada. With a run time of 85 minutes in total, Takahiro Kishida serves as character designer and Takahiro Chiba serves as chief animation director with a returning voice cast from the original TV anime series. It's the first of two planned feature films to bring the anime franchise to an end, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment teases the story of Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle as such:

"Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the 'Little Giant.' But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated 'Dumpster Battle,' the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?"

If you wanted to check out the original TV anime series before going to see the first of two final film projects bringing the anime to its grand finale, you can find Haikyu!! now streaming with Crunchyroll. A release window or date has not been announced for the second and final film as of the time of this publication.