‘Boruto’ Reveals Shocking ‘Shippuden’ Traitor

When it comes to anime betrayals, fans have plenty of picks to chose from. Shows like Naruto have all sorts of traitors, and it looks like another was just added to the list. After all, a ninja from Naruto: Shippuden is back, and his role isn’t one fans ever saw coming.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations launched its most recent episode, and it caught up with a familiar character. After a brief introduction in Naruto: Shippuden, Yurito made a comeback out of nowhere recently during the ‘Mitsuki’ arc. The archivist became friends with Shikamaru back during the Nara’s Hiden aside. However, his actions aren’t as heroic these days as they were then.

As Boruto showed, Yurito turned out to be a traitor working against the Leaf Village, but it wasn’t of his own accord. The inconspicuous ninja was seen sneaking into the hospital room Uo was being checked in. After the other man was attacked by Mitsuki, the Seventh Hokage has been waiting for Uo to wake and give a report. So, to keep his mouth shut, it seems Yurito planned to kill the Leaf Ninja before he could wake up.

Unfortunately for him, the patient he targeted was a very different ninja in disguise. Moegi worked with Sakura to set a trap for the rumored traitor, and Yurito fell for it. He was able to escape their clutches, but he got pulled back into battle when Udon on his team stopped him in the village. After the man failed to take Denki hostage, Udon was able to undo the jutsu forcing Yurito to act against the Leaf Village, but it was too late for him. Shortly after the man came to, a clay bomb crawled out of his shirt, and the man who put a genjutsu over Yurito detonated it from afar. The explosion killed the unsuspecting ninja instantly, leaving the Leaf Village with more questions than ever about its latest enemies.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.