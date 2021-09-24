Naruto: Sasuke Repeats Anime History with His Latest Save

Sasuke Uchiha has changed a lot over the years since first premiering in the original Naruto series, deadset on getting revenge for the loss of the Uchiha Clan at the hands of his brother Itachi, and though the father of Sarada and partner to Sakura is a new man, it seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke joins Naruto, Boruto, and Kawaki to battle against Jigen, while also pulling off a save that is reminiscent of his early days as a Hidden Leaf Village ninja.

In one of the first battles of Team 7, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura found themselves battling against the Hidden Mist Village ninja, Zabuza, and his protege Haku, with the pair being quite the deadly first challenge of the trio of young ninjas. Attempting to take a bullet for Naruto, Sasuke finds himself on the receiving end of a devastating attack by Haku that sees him stuck with countless needles that made the member of the Uchiha Clan look like a pincushion. With the latest episode seeing Sasuke making a similar play to save the life of the son of Naruto, the war against Kara is revisiting the earlier days of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Twitter User 2 Side Anime revealed the side by side scenes from the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation along with the first mission of Team 7, which saw Sasuke nearly die while battling against Haku and Zabuza, causing Naruto to unleash the full power of the nine-tailed fox for the first time:

The Kara Arc is close to reaching its finale, as Jigen attempts to take over the body of Kawaki following the devastating battle he had against Kashin Koji. With the anime moving closer to hit the current events of the manga from which it draws its inspiration, fans are interested to see what the upcoming anime-only adventures for Boruto and friends will be as the Kara Organization will feel the effects of Jigen’s battle against Konoha.

