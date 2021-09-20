Boruto Wrecks Naruto and Sasuke in Latest Fight: Watch

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime delivered the long-awaited all-out battle between Naruto, Sasuke, and Isshiki Otsutsuki, the secret leader of the Kara organization. Isshiki was forced to finally reveal himself in the body of Jigen, thanks to a trap set by Kara’s lead scientist Amado, and his Jiraiya clone henchman, Koji Kashin. Amado’s scheme has left Isshiki uniquely vulnerable, as the Otsutuski is on a ticking clock to get back Kawaki and take possession of his body before Jigen’s body gives out, and Isshiki dies for real.

In that context, the latest Boruto anime battle is more high-stakes than any other battle before it in the saga. Isshiki is the most powerful Otsutsuki we’ve seen with his Sukunahikona Dojutsu shrinking ability, and Daikokuten storage technique. To survive that battle, Naruto and Sasuke have to take their respective powers to new levels – and even then, it’s not enough.

This episode definitely exceeded my expectations! This was the best way for the godfather ~ Toshiyuki Tsuru to mark his return as a storyboard’ing connoisseur. The hand-to-hand combat, the camera rotations, the smears and the effects were all perfect. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/8b7I9YrBzN — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 19, 2021

As the Twitter user above so aptly points out, Boruto episode 216, “Sacrifice” was yet another step up for the anime, which is notoriously hit-or-miss in terms of its action and animation quality. “Sacrifice” may not be quite on par with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto’s battle against Momoshiki Otsutsuki (episode 65, “Father and Child”), but it is a welcome second. Toshiyuki Tsuru’s return will be a welcome one for longtime Naruto anime fans.

Best of all, the best is seemingly yet to come! “Sacrifice” ended with the cliffhanger of Naruto breaking all limits to unlock a new form of power that could also end up being his ultimate sacrifice. This fight is far from over.

