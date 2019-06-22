Boruto Makes Kawaki A Part of the Family

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the further opening of its world as Boruto and Kawaki try and master their Karma abilities. And with Kawaki defending Naruto from an attack by Kara’s Delta, it seems he’s been brought into Naruto’s home fully. Kawaki wasn’t comfortable at first, but he’s been gradually letting down his walls until the latest chapter of the series seemingly took them down completely.

Chapter 35 of the series sees Kawaki become a full member of the Uzumaki family as he bares it all emotionally after a heart to heart with Kurama in which he learned that Naruto used to be just like him.

When Kurama, who’s watching over Kawaki while Naruto sleeps, speaks with Kawaki about Naruto’s lonely past, Kawaki realizes that Naruto used to be just like him. Speaking with Kurama helped Kawaki realized that there is hope at the end of the tunnel, and even someone like him can become like Naruto (he even cries when learning this).

He’s been training with Naruto and Boruto to learn ninjutsu, but when discussing their Karma power, Kawaki mentions how besting Jigen is going to be the only way that the two of them will learn anything about the mysterious power. Boruto reiterates that the two will train together to get stronger, and tells Kawaki that it’s not just Karma he’s worried about anymore. He’s worried about Kawaki.

He puts his fist to Kawaki’s chest and calls him bro, and this shakes Kawaki out of his fear of Jigen for the moment. Now Boruto has seemingly accepted Kawaki after their initial butting heads, and Kawaki is finally beginning to do the same. The warmth that Naruto and his family has been showing Kawaki has steadily made Kawaki feel more comfortable, and this is a particularly big shift for his character. But now, it’s going to hurt even more whenever we find out how his future fight against Boruto in the beginning of the series begins.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.