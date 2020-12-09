New Boruto Promo Finally Visits Ao

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' next episode promo finally visited Ao, a key character coming in the next arc of the anime. After much anticipation, the anime has finally reached a major turning point with the introduction of Kara to Boruto and the rest of Konoha. But following the original Kara Actuation arc, the anime will be returning to the events of the manga series with some new additional material to form the original Vessel arc of the anime. This includes some key characters fans have been waiting to see animated such as Ao, and he'll be showing up in the next episode!

Episode 178 of the series is titled "Our Father's Backs!" and the promo for the episode teases not only a solemn look back on the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War, but a cameo from Ao as well. Fans of the original series might recognize the character, but as the preview shows he's got a whole new look following his actions during the war as well. Check it out below:

Boruto Episode 178 Preview! (13/12) WELCOME AO!! pic.twitter.com/FT3H2w64sc — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 6, 2020

The synopsis for the episode confirms this will be Ao's first appearance as well as it reads, "Shikamaru attends a memorial service?! A memorial service was held for 'The Fourth Great Ninja War' at Konoha. What is Shikamaru thinking of as he mourns his late father? In the meantime, a close aide of the Fifth Mizukage visits Konoha!" Ao's introduction to the anime is much different than his first introduction to the manga release of the series.

This is also the same case for many of the other anime debuts from the manga as well as Kawaki has finally been revealed in an updated opening theme sequence launched with the newest episode of the series. It's likely this Vessel arc will bring him into the series even more so, and it's even more likely that he will appear in the anime much differently than he did in the manga series.

But what do you think of Ao's first appearance in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime series? Curious to see how the anime will change things even further from the manga's events? Wondering what Ao will be up to when he arrives? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!