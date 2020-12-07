Boruto Reveals the Anime's Next Arc Name

✖

Boruto Uzumaki has been busy ever since he left the Ninja Academy, and it is easy to see why he has been so tied up. His place on Team 7 assured Boruto would lead a busy life given the nature of their missions. Most recently, the group took part in the Kara arc as the story finally gave audiences an introduction to the big-time villains. And in a matter of days, a new arc will go live with a brand-new name!

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations clued fans into the ordeal with a new promo. Saikyo Jump gave fans a teaser of the arc that's to come with Ao, and it seems the man will head up the so-called Vessel arc.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

According to the promo's translation, the arc named as such verbatim. The user Nite_Baron turned part of the ad into English, and you can read it here: "From December on we enter the ‘vessel arc’ in the anime...the fight against Kara intensifies!! A former Kirigakure shinobi - Ao appears!!"

Of course, fans were told about Ao's part in this coming arc awhile back. Boruto's promotional materials revealed Ao a few days ago, and the manga set up this ninja's return a long time ago. After all, the manga covered this Vessel arc more than a year ago. But if you happen to be an anime-only fan, then Ao has only been with you for a short time.

With a new arc on the way, fans know they are growing closer to some big moments from the Boruto manga. If you have read the series up to its current point, you will know what Ao's mission in the Hidden Leaf is. You will also know how his appearance feeds into the impending debut of Kawaki, and given that character's role in Boruto episode one, you can understand why fans are anxious to meet him on screen.

