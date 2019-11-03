Boruto Painfully Tortures Naruto in Shocking New Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now midway through a special time travel arc in which Boruto and Sasuke have traveled to the past and met a younger version of Naruto along with the old Hidden Leaf Village of the series. But while it’s been a nostalgic ride viewed through new eyes, it hasn’t been all fun and games as the lingering threat of Urashiki Otsutsuki looms overhead. The latest episode of the series sees him finally making his move, and he kidnapped Naruto in order to extract the Nine Tails’ chakra. But things were a lot more wild than initially expected.

When Urashiki realized that he couldn’t just take Naruto’s chakra due to his old sealing seal on the Nine-Tailed Fox, this led to him being far more direct. Forcing his hand into Naruto, Urashiki tortured Naruto until he made contact with Kurama.

The end of Episode 130 teased that Urashiki had finally made his move on the young Naruto, and Episode 131 begins right back in this madness as he tries to use his fishing line on Naruto to remove his chakra. Although this has worked on characters like Sasuke in the past, it didn’t work on Naruto due to the sealing jutsu on his stomach in the past. When this doesn’t work, Urashiki decides to kidnap him instead.

Taking him to a nearby cave, Urashiki then forces his hand into Naruto’s seal and Naruto screams in pain. It’s been previously established that trying to force out a tailed beast would hurt the Jinchuriki, and this is still true as Naruto is clearly hurt by all of this. Luckily, Kurama’s chakra begins to take over and forces out Urashiki before he does too much damage. But due to the pain, Naruto passes out and soon finds himself taken over by the Nine-Tails again.

So not only was Naruto hurt by Urashiki, he was hurt by Kurama once more. It was a pretty bad situation for the young Naruto, and this was especially notable considering this was the first experience Boruto had seeing his father in this new way.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.