Crunchyroll Drops Kaiju No. 8’s First Movie Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Kaiju No. 8‘s second season is almost here, and ahead of the new release, fans can recap the first season in a new way. Kaiju No. 8 fans are being treated to two releases this year. Alongside the upcoming second season of Production I.G’s tremendously successful anime, the first season was also repackaged and repurposed into a recap movie. Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon was released in theaters in April, and many fans flocked to the cinema to re-experience Kafka’s journey on the big screen. For those who missed out the first time around, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is now available on streaming.

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is the big shonen release of the Summer season (not including Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which only opens in Japan this month). Production I.G. returns to animate the sophomore season of the hit anime, based on the manga by Naoya Matsumoto. Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll on July 19th, and the streamer just dropped a major surprise for fans ahead of its debut.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is Now Streaming

If you’re looking to catch up on Kaiju No. 8, but don’t have the time to re-watch all 12 episodes of the first season, then Crunchyroll has you covered. Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Clocking in at a modest 120 minutes, the film condensed the entire first season into a feature-length recap.

When Mission Recon screened in theaters, it also came with a brand new OVA. “Hoshina’s Day Off” followed the eponymous Vice Captain of the Kaiju Third Defence Force on a daycation away from base. But, while he just wanted to enjoy the day, his comrades suspected something fishy was going on and followed him. The slice-of-life OVA is a relaxing break from the intense action of Kaiju No. 8 that will immediately pick back up when the new season begins. The OVA is also now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What to Expect From Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

While manga readers act high-and-mighty, knowing what’s about to happen next, anime-only fans are desperate to rejoin Kafka and the rest of the Third Defense Force for the second season. Season 1 ended with the Third Defense Force accepting Kafka after he revealed his secret kaiju powers.

Expect the Third Defense Force to be closely monitored, thanks to the introduction of one of the franchise’s most powerful characters so far. Gen Narumi, Captain of the First Defense Force, joins the fight for the second season.