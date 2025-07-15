Pokemon Go’s Next Event Will Make It Easier to Find a Great Shiny

One of the big highlights in Pokemon Go is that the game frequently boosts the encounter odds for Shiny Pokemon for a limited time. The game’s next event is no exception, as players will have an easier time finding one particular Shiny. The event in question is called the Summer Concert, and it will begin on Saturday, June 19th, running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night through July 22nd. As its name implies, the Summer Concert will put a big emphasis on music. During the event, music-themed Pokemon like Jigglypuff and Kricketot will appear when players use Lure Modules at PokeStops.

Appropriately enough, the Pokemon Chatot will be one of the Pokemon that will appear under these conditions, and players will have a boosted chance of finding its Shiny version. The Shiny version of Chatot offers some nice differences from the standard coloration. For one thing, the feathers on its wings are red rather than the standard light blue. The green color normally on its belly is replaced by blue, and the standard black that appears on its head and tail is swapped out for a blackish blue. Lastly, Chatot’s pink beak is gold on the Shiny instead.

A Shiny Chatot encounter screen in pokemon go

Pokemon Go will give players some extra time to find Shiny Chatot during the Summer Concert event, as Lure Modules will last for one hour, rather than the standard 30 minutes. Completing Field Research Tasks will also lead to encounters with Spinda (the heart pattern version will not appear, though). It wouldn’t be a concert without music, and Niantic has enlisted Pokemon series composer Junichi Masuda to create an arrangement of music tracks from the franchise. That’s a nice incentive for players to turn up the volume as they search for Pokemon. At the very least, players might want to bring some earbuds along with them as they walk around!

Masuda has been working on the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning, starting with Pokemon Red and Green. In the nearly three decades since, his role has expanded from being the series composer to chief creative fellow at The Pokemon Company. Given his large role, it will be interesting to see what music Masuda picks for the Summer Concert event. Hopefully fans will get to hear some classic tracks as well as some recent favorites.

Pokemon Go always has a steady stream of in-game events to keep players invested, and the current Delightful Days season is no exception. For example, the Summer Concert event in Pokemon Go happens to coincide with this weekend’s July Community Day. The Water-type Pokemon Quaxly will be highlighted on Sunday, July 20th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. That means players can spend some time that afternoon looking for Shiny Quaxly in the wild, then participate in the Summer Concert immediately after!

Are you planning to look for Shiny Chatot this weekend? How do you feel about the Summer Concert event? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!