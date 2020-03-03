Boruto Promo Teases Team 7’s Final Hozuki Castle Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ original manga version of the Mujina Bandits arc is one of the shortest in the series overall, and if it were going to be adapted directly it’s a fight that would probably only last for a couple of episodes. Conjecture suspects that the staff for the anime decided the same and ended up crafting an original prologue for this arc featuring the newish setting of the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison in order to better amplify the threat of the Mujina Gang as they were really a much smaller crew in the manga.

It seems this extended anime original content for the arc will be coming to an end soon as Boruto and the rest of Team 7 have successfully broken out of the Hozuki Castle prison with Kokuri in tow. But although they have made it out of that danger, they’ve immediately found themselves in a much worse one as the latest episode ended with the cliffhanger seeing Tsukiyo catch up with them.

The entire time Team 7 was tasked with guarding Kokuri from the Mujina Gang, Tsukiyo was pulling strings in Hozuki Castle to make it much tougher on them. The latest episode saw him betray Benga (who he was paying off to do his bidding), and after killing him has made his way to where Boruto and the others are and is making one final push to take out Kokuri once and for all.

Episode 147 of the series is titled “The Fateful Moonlit Battle,” and as Tsukiyo’s name implies he uses some kind of jutsu that is strengthened by the moon. With a full moon out on the night of the breakout, Boruto and the others will have quite a tough time dealing with this killer. But there’s also the fact that they have to protect Kokuri while fighting, so it’s a whole mess of complications. Not to mention the fierce fights coming soon after.

