Boruto's Latest Episode Leaves Sarada on a Deadly Cliffhanger

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Mujina Bandits arc has been unfolding over the last few episodes of the series as fans have been introduced to a whole new setting and batch of characters. Because while this arc will eventually be adapting elements from the manga, the original Mujina Bandits arc is one of the shortest arcs thus far. So the anime's made up for this by fleshing out the world around the Mujina Gang with a big mystery surrounding the shinobi prison, Hozuki Castle. The investigation into this has put Boruto and Team 7 in some pretty dangerous crosshairs, however.

As Boruto and Mitsuki hide out among the other inmates in order to better protect Kokuri, Sarada has been putting her life on the line in a much different way as she has been sneaking around the prison itself in order to find out whatever information she can on the Mujina Gang. But this has drawn the ire of those in charge, and it's left her in a pretty bad state of affairs at the end of the latest episode.

As she confronted Benga about him working with the Mujina Gang, he lashes out and attacks her. Although Sarada is able to fight back, she's soon caught by surprise as Benga uses a fireball jutsu to ignite a nearby gas pipe. The resulting explosion then sends her tumbling through the ground and to the bottom of a crater.

I told you guys not to overlook the last 3 episodes of this prologue. Amazing episode, and an even more amazing fight. Sarada’s movement, the impact of the fall - everything was great. I’m so hyped for the next two episodes. #BORURO pic.twitter.com/DwdqULsils — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 23, 2020

Sarada will most likely be able to crawl out of the crater as she's overcome some even more dangerous challenges throughout the anime thus far, but this is certainly an odd predicament. Boruto and Mitsuki still need break out of the prison, and if Sarada didn't use a Genjutsu to trick Benga then she truly is in a terrible situation.

But what do you think? Do you think Sarada's going to make it out of this okay? How are you liking the Mujina Bandits arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

