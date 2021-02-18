New Boruto Promo Welcomes a New Kara Threat: Watch

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been going hard with the "Vessel Arc", pitting Team 7 against the Hidden Mist Village ninja Ao and introducing us to the mysterious ninja Kawaki, and a new preview for the next episode of the anime is giving us a look into the ninja of Konoha battling against Kashin Koji. The Kara Organization is setting itself up to be the next big threat to the Hidden Leaf Village, looking to pick up the slack that was left by the previous villainous enclave of the Akatsuki that threatened Naruto and company in the previous series.

Though the anime is attempting to play catch up with the manga that it uses for source material in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the printed material has taken us into what might be the end game for the Kara Organization as Jigen has battled against the major players of Konoha. While these events are most likely far off in the anime, the Vessel Arc in the anime is attempting to put its foot on the gas and introduce some big concepts that have so far been absent in the long-running anime that was created by Masashi Kishimoto so many years ago.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the preview for episode 187 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which will not only have Kashin Koji taking a much more direct approach in Kara's war against Konoha, but is also hinting at a big change in the works for Boruto when it comes to his overall power:

BORUTO EPISODE 187 PREVIEW TITLE: KARMA!!! (02/21) pic.twitter.com/gDaglokltI — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 14, 2021

In the previous episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we witnessed Boruto squaring off against Ao in a deadly battle that saw the son of the Seventh Hokage using "Talk no Jutsu" for the first time to explain to the Hidden Mist Village ninja that there was still purpose in his life. Having been transformed into a tool for the Kara Organization, Ao was made into a weapon against the ninja world, sporting some intense new technology that he pointed directly at Team 7. With this upcoming episode, it's clear that there are some big things in the works for Team 7 and the other ninja of Konoha.

