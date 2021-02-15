Boruto Cliffhanger Makes Surprising Kashin x Jiraiya Connection

✖

Boruto Uzumaki has dealt with some nonsense since he became a ninja, but he has never been in as much danger as he is right now. The anime pit the boy against Ao out of nowhere when the Hidden Mist hero revealed his ties to Kara. Despite beating the man, Boruto is about to take on a new villain as some Kara back-up has hit the field, and he knows this enemy is a tough one. After all, the newcomer can use a technique only his dad can, and it has fans eyeing Jiraiya really hard.

The whole ordeal came to light as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wrapped its most recent episode. The release closed with Ao defeated, but Team 7 wasn't in the clear yet. The group was interrupted by the arrival of Kashin Koji, an inner member of Kara. The man seems set on engaging the Hidden Leaf ninjas, and everyone was stunned when Kashin joined the fray by summoning a toad.

Kashin Koji Summoning! I wanted to see it! But i guess i have to wait till next week#boruto pic.twitter.com/BBOCpa2MNb — Jackson ジャクソン {KAWAKI SZN} (@Boruto4life) February 14, 2021

And yes, we do mean a toad. The episode ends with a cliffhanger showing a massive toad falling from the ground. Its shadow is positioned over Ao, so it seems the summon is about to crush the Mist legend. Judging by Boruto's face, he recognizes the summoning technique which only makes sense. After all, Naruto was thought to be the only one capable of summoning toads once Jiraiya died, but maybe that isn't the case.

This update has anime viewers questioning how Kashin and Jiraiya might be connected. The latter held on to the Toad Summoning Contract, so this ninja would have had to get it from him. Some believe the contract was taken from Jiraiya after his death, but others aren't so sure. Kashin looks eerily similar to the fallen hero, so some are wondering if this ninja could be Jiraiya's secret child. And if that is the case, the Seventh Homage is going to be in for a shock.

