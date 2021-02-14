Naruto Promo Teases a Long-Awaited Form for Boruto

✖

Naruto Uzumaki knows a thing or two about seals, and his son has learned much the same the hard way. Boruto was saddled with his own seal following the defeat of Momoshiki Otsutsuki. The mark seems to give Boruto power when he needs it most. And now, the ninja is about to unlock the first real form of his seal.

The update came in the new episode preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The clip, which went live earlier today, follows our hero amidst a surprising debut. With a new Kara foe at hand, Boruto and his team will have their backs pushed against the wall. That is, until he whips out his new form.

As you can see above, the transformation is shown in part with the episode promo. Boruto is seen with black marks aground one eye that reach down to his cheek. The look finishes with similar black marks on Boruto's hands and arm. It seems the form takes Boruto by total surprise in this promo, so fans are eager to learn what made it appear.

Of course, if you have read the manga, then this sight will be familiar to you. The anime is finally about to bring Karma to life, and it does so once Kawaki appears. The boy is well-versed in the seal given his training under Jigen, so he can use Karma at will. Boruto isn't aware of his power at all, so you can understand why he is surprised by this form shift. It will take some getting used to, but if Kawaki cares to help Boruto out, then there is a real chance the ninja will add a hidden ace to his arsenal.

What do you make of this new episode preview? Are you ready for Boruto to charge forward with the Kara arc?