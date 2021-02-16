Boruto Blew Away Fans with Episode 186
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been making the rounds on social media now that the series is following the events of the long-awaited Vessel Arc, the story from the manga that introduced the world to Kawaki and gave fans a better look at the Kara Organization, and fans have been shocked at the high level of quality presented in the anime's latest episode. With Boruto and Team 7 battling against the Hidden Mist Village ninja, Ao, for what might be the final time, the anime left everything on the table and fans definitely took notice.
Oh My Goodness Indeed
OH MY GOODNESS!! #boruto episode #186!! This episode definitely delivered in everything that was building up to be!! The fights, the overall message, etc!! SUCH A WONDERFUL EPISODE! 10/10!! #anime #manga pic.twitter.com/Fs5awPieZh— JohnOghomi2 (@oghomi2) February 14, 2021
Hang Ten
Boruto #186 was just your casual Drone Surfing event pic.twitter.com/yG0UuzDHJy— 🥚 Geth 🥚 (@PurpleGeth) February 14, 2021
Amazing
🔥 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒖𝒕𝒐 𝑬𝒑𝒔186 🔥
𝑩𝑶𝑹𝑼𝑻𝑶 𝒗𝒔 𝑨𝑶
𝚂𝚒𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚢 𝚊𝚖𝚊𝚣𝚒𝚗𝚐 pic.twitter.com/RRCRFyNAxN— 𝘽𝙤𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤 𝙊𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙧 (@BorutoOcular) February 14, 2021
Truly Amazing
Gonna go rewatch Boruto episode 186! sheesh that was amazing! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u3r0qxItCn— 🍃Jake Uzumaki 🍃 (@jacobhuston14) February 14, 2021
They Definitely Went In
Boruto episode 186 BRO HOLY DAMN DUDE THEY FUCKING SNAPPED ON THIS EPISODE MAN i mean good lord they went in with this also the writing was really good too! pic.twitter.com/bikpHAoA43— 🍃Jake Uzumaki 🍃 (@jacobhuston14) February 14, 2021
Beautiful Art
These boruto 186 shots are amazing pic.twitter.com/15WWIn2L0h— Peach Boy (@Momoshikkiii) February 14, 2021
Well Done
Boruto Episode 186: Straight shaking! LOVED it, The conflict between Boruto and Ao was beutifully done in the anime and showing more of their Emotions, even so far as showing us Ao's reason for becoming an outer... And Boruto being more emotional about Mugino x.x GREAT episode! pic.twitter.com/92rRinWSEe— RobinUchiha (@obitouchiha1233) February 14, 2021
Brilliant
Man Boruto #186 was just a brilliant episode and easy 20/10...
The animation, the ost, the new additions and changes just made the episode so f*cking good 🔥
Ao's philoshopy and his backstory with Kara, Boruto fighting the drones and his speech at the end... that's my MC 🐐😭💯 pic.twitter.com/fBS1nzL0hp— Leskinen (@KotominLeskinen) February 14, 2021
Good Spotlight On Ao
Love how well the anime got ao's philosophy across and even added to it, for example that weak people who dosen,t have the power to protect their ideals, sometimes have to sell their soul to the devil,thats why ao is easily top 3 Boruto antagonist for me.#Boruto186 pic.twitter.com/T7EHSIB677— Vongola Decimo (@Chibi_Itachi1) February 14, 2021
Legit Fire
The way that look each other 🥺❤️— ハンナ__🔩🥗 (@HannaMaeLopez5) February 14, 2021
This episode is literally on fire🔥#borusara#Boruto186 pic.twitter.com/gvuOIjAV3L