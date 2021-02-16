Boruto Blew Away Fans with Episode 186

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been making the rounds on social media now that the series is following the events of the long-awaited Vessel Arc, the story from the manga that introduced the world to Kawaki and gave fans a better look at the Kara Organization, and fans have been shocked at the high level of quality presented in the anime's latest episode. With Boruto and Team 7 battling against the Hidden Mist Village ninja, Ao, for what might be the final time, the anime left everything on the table and fans definitely took notice.

