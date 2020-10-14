Naruto Fan Imagines Boruto's Worst Timeline in an Emotional Clip

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in both its anime and manga currently has the Hidden Leaf Village battling against the nefarious forces of the Kara Organization, and one fan animator created a quick video that definitely creates the "worst timeline" in killing Sasuke Uchiha within its running time. In the manga, Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto are currently squaring off against Kara's leader in Jigen, with the Otsutsuki possessed rogue ninja being far more powerful than we've ever seen him. In this animation, the fight against Jigen goes wrong and Konoha suffers a giant loss as a result.

While Jigen himself hasn't been a huge part of the anime as of yet, it will be something else to see some of the battles that the head of Kara has participated in so far. When Naruto and Sasuke first fought Jigen, they were unable to take down the rogue ninja even when working as a team, with the leader of the Kara Organization managing to take them both down. In the current storyline of the manga, Jigen is even stronger with the Otsutsuki named Isshiki taking full control of their shared body in order to overtake Kawaki. Though Naruto and Sasuke are now joined by Boruto, it's anyone's guess whether this trio will be enough to bring down Jigen!

Twitter Animator ISV Productions shared this impressive fan animation which imagines Sasuke sacrificing himself in order to save the life of the seventh Hokage in Naruto, causing the nine tailed fox wielding ninja to gain a massive power boost that might be sorely needed in the fight against Jigen and the Kara Organization:

I animated Sasuke sacrificing himself to protect Naruto. A lot of the comments said it was pretty sad... What do you think? pic.twitter.com/wteajbj2Mn — ISV Productions (@isv_productions) October 7, 2020

Death in Naruto is often permanent, with the likes of Jiraiya, Neji, and others not getting the chance to fully resurrect. Though a number of heroes and villains were brought back using a forbidden jutsu during the Fourth Ninja World War, fighting alongside the Akatsuki with the villainous Kabuto responsible for the spell, there haven't been a lot of example of characters being brought permanently like other Shonen series such as Dragon Ball!

