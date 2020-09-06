Fierce Naruto Cosplay Puts Fem Spin on Kakashi

✖

Kakashi Hatake is one of the standout characters of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise, and now one fierce cosplay has given the fan favorite shinobi a fem spin. From the near beginning of the series Kakashi has been one of the core characters of the franchise as a whole. Not only did he serve as teacher for Naruto's first shinobi team with Sasuke and Sakura, but his time as the Hokage also tested him in all kinds of new ways that were not limited to battle. It's why each of his appearances in the series have been met with tons of fan anticipation.

Not only was Kakashi at the center of several of the franchise's pivotal fights (with the most standout one arguably being his fight against Obito), but he continues to have a lasting influence on moments he's not directly involved with either. Take his return to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, for example, that saw him teaching a new generation the same classic lessons.

Kakashi was always fierce, and that definitely continues in the real world as artists bring the character to life through cosplay. Sometimes you get a fun spin on things, however, and one fierce take from artist @findnicolehere (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) puts a fem spin on Kakashi that would be great to see in action in the anime someday! Check it out:

We have seen a few returns from Kakashi during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' run thus far, with the Hot Springs arc being the most involved he has been in quite a while. Sure the fight has moved beyond his reach, or his need to be completely honest, it would be neat to see him in action in the manga or anime someday. Seeing as how many of the older Naruto characters were still fighting during the war, it would be fun to see the sequel series play into that as well.

What are some of your favorite Kakashi Hatake moments? Where does Kakashi rank among your favorite shinobi in the Naruto franchise? Are you hoping to see him in action again someday in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!