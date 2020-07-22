Naruto Reveals New Details About Isshiki's Secret Jutsu

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally released a new chapter of the series, and it updated us with new details about the kind of secret jutsu Isshiki Otsutsuki is still hiding up his sleeve. Following an attack by Kashin Koji that killed Jigen and forcibly activated the Karma before he wanted it to, now Isshiki Otsutsuki's full form has been unleashed. And this also means that now the full extent of his shrinking jutsu seen used against Sasuke and Naruto before is much stronger now than it was when he was still hiding in Jigen's head.

After fighting against Jigen and successfully pulling out Isshiki Otstsuki in the previous chapter, Chapter 48 of the series sees Kashin Koji continue to struggle and throw everything he has at the Otsutsuki. Unfortunately, Isshiki far outmatches the Jiraiya clone in every significant way but Kashin tries everything he can to exploit the weaknesses of Isshiki's vision based jutsu. But there was a secret additional layer to his Sukuna-Hikona.

But as he does so, he soon realizes that Isshiki's shrinking abilities are far stronger now that he's been fully unleashed in Jigen's former body. Kashin Koji tries to hit him with a jutsu knowing that Sukuna-Hikona would be limited to whatever was in Isshiki's sight at the time. Trying to block his vision with a wall of flames while he made his next move, but soon he reveals a new level that he has access too now.

His eyes have a secret jutsu in them, the Dai-Kokuten. This jutsu allows him to store whatever he shrinks in a separate dimension where time doesn't flow and pull them out whenever he desires. He demonstrates this by trapping Kashin under a number of stone pillars and crushes his body. This means that while he might be technically limited by his sight, anything he might have seen already could be quickly used to attack or defend.

This also poses a more dangerous threat as he can shrink any opponent down and trap them in that space too. He doesn't necessarily mention that this move is limited to non-organic objects, and thus there are all sorts of new mysteries about this Otsutsuki's power as he prepares to invade the Hidden Leaf Village next. But what do you think? Will Naruto and Sasuke be able to protect Konoha from Isshiki Otsutsuki? Will Isshiki unleash even more powers we are still unaware of? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

