Naruto Finally Reveals Kashin Koji's True Identity

✖

Naruto Uzumaki knows what grief feels like, and he's all too familiar with having the rug pulled from right underneath him. The hero and his son have dealt with that time and again in Boruto, but the most recent chapter of the sequel set them up for a doozy. After all, the true identity of Kashin Koji was revealed, and it turns out the Kara member is someone we've met before.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 47:

If you have been keeping up with Boruto, then you know the sequel prompted big questions about Kashin upon his introduction. Fans could not help but notice his uncanny resemblance to a certain ninja, and it turns out his ties to the Sannin are valid. After all, Kashin is the clone of Jiraiya, and fans are geeking out over the reveal.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The information was shared by Isshiki after the ninja took over Jigen's body completely. The reincarnated Otsutsuki was forced to take the body after Kashin pushed him into a corner, and Isshiki told the man he was destined to die just as his originator did before him.

"That you shall die here was also pre-destined by your genes," Isshiki tells Kashin.

Luckily, Naruto was not there to hear this stunning news, and that is a good thing. The Hokage would not take such a revelation well given his close bonds to Jiraiya. The older man was Naruto's godfather, mentor, and close friend. His death at the hands of Pain marked a turning point for Naruto, so he would be livid to hear about Jiraiya's uneasy rest. The fact that the man has a clone will complicate things immensely for the Hokage moving forward, and fans are as eager as they are scared for Kashin to meet the Hidden Leaf's leader.

Did you call this big Boruto reveal before now...? Or did it come as a shock? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.