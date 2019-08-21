Boruto Kicks-Off Major Naruto vs Jigen Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been embroiled in a Kawaki focused arc that took a particularly tough turn in the last chapter as Jigen arrived out of nowhere in an attempt to take Kawaki back to the Kara hideout. But since Kawaki has grown so much closer to the Naruto and Boruto family over the course of this arc, and Naruto isn’t about to let Kawaki go without a fight.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally released Chapter 37 of the series, and it follows up on a huge cliffhanger left at the end of the last chapter in which Naruto was about to do battle with the leader of Kara, Jigen. In order to keep Kawaki safe from him, Naruto has jumped completely into this fight with the mysteriously powerful Jigen and it’s already tested Naruto in ways he didn’t expect given Jigen’s mastery of the also mysterious Karma power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Naruto activating his full Nine-Tailed Beast chakra power, Jigen began to unleash the full extent of his Karma mark power. After refusing to allow Kawaki to give up and go with Jigen, Naruto is soon whisked off to another dimension by Jigen’s power because they can’t see eye to eye. Jigen is prepared to just abandon Naruto in this empty dimension, but soon Sasuke arrives to stop him before this happens.

Naruto’s now happy that he and Sasuke can go wild against Jigen in this new dimension, and the fight truly begins as Jigen begins to show off his powers. Like Delta, he seems to absorb chakra as Jigen easily counters one of Naruto’s Rasengan attacks. Jigen not only can counter each of Naruto’s attacks with ease, his tricky moves also take Naruto by surprise.

It’s soon revealed that Jigen has Ant-Man like power, in which he can shrink and re-grow himself at will. This is also how he suddenly can pin down Naruto with the strange rods that he can control and manipulate. But the fight is only beginning as no matter what Naruto and Sasuke do, Jigen has a counter for this. It gets even worse toward the end of the chapter in which Jigen starts taking on a transformation much like Kawaki did in the previous chapter.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.