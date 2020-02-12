Boruto Reveals Kokuri’s Dangerous Secret in New Preview

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been telling stories original to the anime for the last 70 or so episodes, and that’s continuing with the start of the Mujina Bandits arc. Although this will be taking some material from the original manga release of the series, the Mujina Bandits arc is a fairly streamlined affair. So the anime is making things a bit more interesting by fleshing out the identity of the Mujina Gang by introducing a whole new set of characters and challenges for Boruto and the rest of Team 7 to face.

The latest episode of the series saw Boruto and Mitsuki discover who was trying to take out Kokuri, the man they were tasked to protect in the Hozuki Castle prison, and it seemed like things were going to be smooth sailing from here on out…but you can’t really trust anyone inside of a prison of shinobi criminals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because while Kokuri initially asked the Hidden Leaf Village for protection against the Mujina Gang, there’s a sense that he is hiding much more than he is letting on as the preview for the next episode of the series teases that he’ll be revealing a dangerous secret and putting Boruto and Mitsuki in the crosshairs.

BORUTO EPISODE 144 FULL HD PREVIEW❗️”Kokuri’s Secret” (2/16) pic.twitter.com/VjS0t5RLtv — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 9, 2020

Episode 144 of the series is titled “Kokuri’s Secret,” and it picks up from the cliffhanger in which Mitsuki began to get far more suspicious of him. Following the confrontation with their fellow inmates, Mitsuki began to believe Kokuri was hiding something as all they know about him so far is that he supposedly betrayed the Mujina Gang and needed their help. But as he’s keeping his past a secret, is he hiding something from them too?

Kokuri is a completely original character to the anime, so there’s no telling what his true motives are. But at least we’ll be finding out soon! What do you think he’s hiding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.