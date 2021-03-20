Boruto Confirms Team 7's Sidelined Status

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been going wild since the Shonen's creator, Masashi Kishimoto, returned to writing duties for the series, with Konoha losing one of its biggest assets in recent installments. Though Konoha has scored a major victory against the Kara Organization and its leader, Jigen, it definitely seems as if their problems are far from over as the most popular trio of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki now find themselves in a situation where they need to sit on the sidelines of battle, for more than a few reasons.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 56, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory for this article.

Boruto, Naruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke might have defeated Ishiki in his search for a vessel, but it came at a heavy price for all parties involved. With Kurama dying as a result of the Seventh Hokage's new powerful form and Sasuke losing his ability to harness the power of the Rinnegan along with his eye, the young ninja of the Hidden Leaf realize that they are going to need to step things up as two of the most powerful adults of Konoha are severely underpowered.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Boruto finds himself in a tricky situation wherein both Naruto and Shikamaru agree that he needs to be sidelined, which also sidelines his team, due to the fact that Momoshiki might emerge if he uses too much chakra in battle. With Sarada and Mitsuki grappling with their new status, they also note that Boruto has newfound fame in the village, with the media reporting on the defeat of Jigen and the role that he had to play in it. Though Boruto has a brief brush with some of his new admirers, it's short-lived as he comes to the realization that the Karma within him still poses a danger.

The chapter comes to a close with Boruto realizing that even though he is on the sidelines, both himself and Kawaki will need to prepare for Kara's counter-attack, hinting at a training arc to come for the young ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Do you think that Team 7 will be on the sidelines for long? Do you expect Masashi Kishimoto to throw more death into the manga now that he's returned as a writer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.