Boruto Anime Surfaces with Its Next Arc's Title

Boruto Uzumaki is moving along with one of its best anime runs yet, and fans are looking forward to whatever the show has planned next. After a long bout of wishy-washy episodes, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans this year with an all-star arc. Audiences were finally brought into the manga's world with Kawaki, and a new report suggests the show will continue its hot streak into the spring.

Not too long ago, several well-known Boruto fan-pages got the fandom buzzing with a special update. It was there guys like Boruto4life shared a rumor regarding the show's next arc and what it will be called. Right now, the word is that the arc will be known as the Kara Clash arc, and that will ring a bell with manga readers.

After all, the group has been firmly introduced by now, and Kara has only started to show its power. Ao began the ordeal, but fans do not know how powerful the group's inner members really are. Kashin Koji teased the sort of power his comrades wield, and Kara has turned its eyes to the Hidden Leaf at long last. That is what happens when their precious vessel gets taken to the ninja oasis for questioning, and Kara is going to want Kawaki back.

Of course, it seems like that desire only goes one way. Kawaki has made it clear he wants to be free, and he despises Kara as much as fans do. The upcoming clashes with Kara might bring out even more of his disdain for the group, and it won't take much of Kawaki's anger to rub off on Team 7.

