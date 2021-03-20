Boruto Debuts First Poster for New Kawaki Arc

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted the first poster for its new Kawaki arc! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is rounding out the final episodes of its original Vessel arc for the anime, and this has set the stage for a new arc focused all around Kawaki. The next phase of the series will be dealing with Kawaki's integration into the ninja life at Konoha as he and Boruto try and figure out the secret behind their shared Karma mark powers, and while it doesn't exactly look like that in the anime now, it appears this will be the main direction for the series moving forward.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be kicking off its next arc, titled Kawaki Arc: Clash With Kara, beginning next month and has celebrated the impending start of this new saga with the first poster teasing the main draw of it. Illustrated by character designer Tetsuya Nishio, this new poster teases an interesting main dynamic for the next batch of episodes. You can check out the poster below from the series' official Twitter account:

Like the original manga, Boruto and Kawaki will both be living under Naruto's watchful eye as the two of them begrudgingly have to work with one another in order to protect everyone from Kara. With the Vessel arc already including new material fleshing out those original events in the manga, this new Kawaki arc is likely going to do the same. That's going to be important considering that this arc is all about the relationship between these two young boys dealing with an unknown power.

