Boruto Reveals Eida's Deadly Powers

The Kara Organization has changed astronomically following the titanic showdown between the top ninjas of Konoha and the head of the shady collective of rogues in Jigen, and it appears as if the newest potential member of the crew, Eida, has had her unique powers revealed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest chapter. With Code attempting to take the reins of the Kara Organization, targeting the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki in the process, it seems as if the villainous collective has a powerful new ally to count as one of their own thanks to Eida's awakening.

Warning. This article will be spoiling the latest manga chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 57, so steer clear if you don't want it spoiled for you.

With Jigen no longer being among the land of the living, Code is attempting to exact vengeance for the loss of his master and has run square into the mysterious being known as Eida. Touted as being "she who knows everything in this world," Code is attempting to exact information from the sleeping ninja, but finds himself immediately falling in love with the sleeping powerhouse. Unfortunately, his feelings don't come from the heart, but from the power that Eida has, which is somewhat reminiscent of that of One Piece's Boa Hancock.

(Photo: Shueisha & Toei Animation)

Eida doesn't just have the ability of clairvoyance, aka knowing everything, but also has the ability to "capture the heart" of anyone that she comes into contact with, barring one big exception. As Eida explains to Code, who finds himself under her sway, only the Ohtsutsuki, and her blood relatives, are safe from her ability to capture the hearts and minds of those in her presence, meaning that Boruto for one is safe from her charms.

Eida's clairvoyance does not give her the ability to look into the future, however, as she explains the parameters of these abilities to Code, while detailing how she cannot see into the future:

"I can't see events that happened before I was born though. It's not precognition. I can only see current events in real-time or pick scenes from the past to watch."

As they discuss, Code is attempting to have Eida explain how to release the power limited implanted in his body so that he can kill both Naruto and Sasuke. Code is of course disappointed to hear that the only way to lift his limiters is to have Amado, the rogue Kara scientist, do so. As Eida explains, she also has an ax to grind Amado, as the scientist who gave her her abilities has stolen "ordinary love" from her in the process.

What do you think of Eida's disturbing abilities? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.