Boruto Channels His Dad in This Latest Talk-no-Jutsu Scene

Boruto Uzumaki made his first appearance years ago, and even still, the pressure put on him by fans is insane. The character carries a ton of expectations given his lineage, and Boruto has exceeded many of them to date. Of course, there are those who say Boruto hasn't done his dad proud just yet, but the most recent manga chapter nixes that idea real fast.

If you are caught up with the series, then you will know Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out an update recently. It was there fans watched as Naruto and Team 7 began training as Code begins his own plans to avenge Isshiki. The chapter was surprisingly tense as Kawaki butted heads with Boruto, but their impromptu battle ended with a classic Talk-no-Jutsu moment.

After Kawaki is defeated in training by Boruto, the boy seems to regret the loss of Karma. His dark thoughts felt very similar to those Sasuke had before he defected to Orochimaru for power, but Boruto stepped in to remind Kawaki of a very important fact.

"Don't carry it all on yourself, alone. Lean on us more. We're your friends," the hero said.

"You might be feeling responsible for Kara targeting Konoha and Dad, but that isn't really your fault. Either way, we can't leave bad guys free to what whatever they want."

This simple reminder was enough to knock sense back into Kawaki, and even Naruto was impressed by the moment from afar. The peaceful resolution forced Konohamaru to admit Boruto was "sounding a lot like you used to" as a kid. The quiet moment left Naruto to look over at his son in awe, and it is clear that the Seventh Hokage is nothing but proud of the boy. So if you still want to knock Boruto's character, you best not do it around Naruto!

